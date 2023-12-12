PICA reveal exciting artistic program for 2024

Finding opportunity in change, the Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts (PICA) have today announced their 2024 artistic program – introducing a bold reinterpretation of the building, as they creatively respond to Perth Cultural Centre’s redevelopment and invite audiences to experience the building in new ways.

PICA is set to embark on major internal building reorientation with site-specific commissions from Agatha Gothe-Snape and Diana Baker Smith; Joan Jonas (US) re-animation of the building through several performances of her iconic work Mirror Piece I and II and Decibel’s transformation of the building into a site of musical immersion with a celebration of David Lynch’s iconic Twin Peaks.

There will also be a dedicated season of performance presented in PICA’s iconic Central Gallery and celebrated WA artist Jack Ball returning for a large-scale immersive sculptural installation. 2024 also sees PICA’s annual flagship exhibition the Hatched: National Graduate Show celebrate its 33rd year.

With both local and international residency opportunities, PICA’s International Exchange Program offers WA and Perth-based artists cross-cultural experiences in Taiwan, Makassar, Marseille and New Delhi; while PICA also welcomes a further 22 artists into the building through its new Hyper Local and Quick Response studios, with visiting artists including the likes of Lucille Martin, Andi Nur Azimah, Tom Blake, Ilona McGuire, Sid Pattni, David Attwood, Michael Banks, The And Theatre, Mark Haslam, Muriel Hillion, School of Critical Arts and JC.

Speaking to the 2024 artistic program, PICA’s CEO/Director Hannah Mathews says the PICA team are excited to be working with the building in new ways and look forward to presenting and producing works from some of the world’s most curious and enquiring contemporary artists.

“Through the challenges we face for 2024, PICA remains committed to artists – sharing space and nurturing practice within the building – across all art forms, cultures, geographies and careers, supporting sustainability of practice as needed,” Mathews said.

“For artists, audiences and other communities it serves, PICA is a hub for exchanging conversation, resources, and new ideas.”

Check out PICA’s full program here.

