PICA to re-open with Hatched: National Graduate Show 2020

Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts is set to re-open its doors next month with the beloved Hatched: National Graduate Show.

The 29th edition of Hatched will exhibit the work of 24 recent visual arts graduates from every state and territory in Australia across all of PICA’s gallery spaces.

A key event as part of PICA’s ongoing commitment to supporting Australia’s emerging artists, the 14-week exhibition will be the longest in Hatched history.

This year will also mark the 11th Schenberg Art Fellowship, offering $50,000 to one expectional artist at the end of the exhibition.

From questions of identity to politics to media, the exciting range of art practices presented in Hatched tells the story of contemporary Australia through the eyes of our young creators.

Hatched: National Graduate Show launched Friday 10th July at PICA. For more information head to pica.org.au

Image: 250 Years (The Coolamon Project) by Jody Rallah. Photo by Andrew Willis.

