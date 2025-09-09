Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

‘Please Like Me’ director joins new ABC comedy ‘Dog Park’

Culture

The ABC, Screen Australia and VicScreen have today announced work has begun on the new limited comedy series Dog Park.

The six-part series was co-created by Leon Ford and Amanda Higgs (Bad Behaviour) and has Please Like Me director Matthew Saville and Heartbreak High director Nina Buxton sharing the director’s chair.

- Advertisement -

The story follows Roland (Ford), who is in the throes of a mid-life crisis, when he meets the sunny Samantha (Celia Pacquola) and her ragtag group of dog park regulars.

When Roland finds himself returning to the park, he realises it’s the sense of community that keeps bringing him back.

Leon Ford and Celia Pacquola

Executive Producer for Matchbox Pictures and Co-Creator Amanda Higgs says the team couldn’t be more thrilled to “bring some much-needed joy to the world right now through the transformative power of dogs and the love of their human companions.”

“We hope audiences will enjoy our series as much as we have delighted in making it,” Higgs said.

“With huge thanks to our key investors in Screen Australia and VicScreen and our loyal team at Matchbox Pictures.”

Dog Park will premiere on ABC TV and ABC iview in 2026.

Latest

Culture

First look at ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’

0
Netflix has released a first look at the highly anticipated third entry in director Rian Johnson's murder mystery series.
Culture

‘Drag Race Philippines’ winners and all star form pop supergroup REYN4

0
Four top competitors from across three seasons of Drag Race Philippines have come together to create a new drag supergroup.
Culture

Lizzo releases new mixtape ‘My Face Still Hurts from Smiling’

0
There's no shortage of Lizzo music this year, she's put out 22 tunes via the mixtapes, and also had two singles from her upcoming album.
Community

Queer-aoke! Fun and fundraising for Out & Loud festival in Perth

0
For the very first time, WA will be hosting the international LGBTQIA+ choral festival Out & Loud in 2026.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

First look at ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’

0
Netflix has released a first look at the highly anticipated third entry in director Rian Johnson's murder mystery series.
Culture

‘Drag Race Philippines’ winners and all star form pop supergroup REYN4

0
Four top competitors from across three seasons of Drag Race Philippines have come together to create a new drag supergroup.
Culture

Lizzo releases new mixtape ‘My Face Still Hurts from Smiling’

0
There's no shortage of Lizzo music this year, she's put out 22 tunes via the mixtapes, and also had two singles from her upcoming album.
Community

Queer-aoke! Fun and fundraising for Out & Loud festival in Perth

0
For the very first time, WA will be hosting the international LGBTQIA+ choral festival Out & Loud in 2026.
Culture

Tina Arena launches 50th celebrations as portrait revealed at National Portrait Gallery

0
Arena announced she is entering a new era - Tina 5.0 - with plans to celebrate 50 years of music throughout 2026 and 2027.

First look at ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’

OUTinPerth -
Netflix has released a first look at the highly anticipated third entry in director Rian Johnson's murder mystery series.
Read more

‘Drag Race Philippines’ winners and all star form pop supergroup REYN4

OUTinPerth -
Four top competitors from across three seasons of Drag Race Philippines have come together to create a new drag supergroup.
Read more

Lizzo releases new mixtape ‘My Face Still Hurts from Smiling’

OUTinPerth -
There's no shortage of Lizzo music this year, she's put out 22 tunes via the mixtapes, and also had two singles from her upcoming album.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture