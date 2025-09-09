‘Please Like Me’ director joins new ABC comedy ‘Dog Park’

The ABC, Screen Australia and VicScreen have today announced work has begun on the new limited comedy series Dog Park.

The six-part series was co-created by Leon Ford and Amanda Higgs (Bad Behaviour) and has Please Like Me director Matthew Saville and Heartbreak High director Nina Buxton sharing the director’s chair.

The story follows Roland (Ford), who is in the throes of a mid-life crisis, when he meets the sunny Samantha (Celia Pacquola) and her ragtag group of dog park regulars.

When Roland finds himself returning to the park, he realises it’s the sense of community that keeps bringing him back.

Leon Ford and Celia Pacquola

Executive Producer for Matchbox Pictures and Co-Creator Amanda Higgs says the team couldn’t be more thrilled to “bring some much-needed joy to the world right now through the transformative power of dogs and the love of their human companions.”

“We hope audiences will enjoy our series as much as we have delighted in making it,” Higgs said.

“With huge thanks to our key investors in Screen Australia and VicScreen and our loyal team at Matchbox Pictures.”

Dog Park will premiere on ABC TV and ABC iview in 2026.