Plibersek says Labor won’t accept any rights being reduced by Religious Discrimination bill

Labor’s Shadow Minister for Education, Tanya Plibersek, says while Labor has indicated they’ll won’t be opposing the Religious Discrimination bill in the House of Representatives, they’ll not be giving support to any proposals that see discrimination being allowed against other members of the community.

Appearing on ABC RN Breakfast this morning Plibersek responded to a text sent in from a constituent of her own electorate who asked why her party thought it was “okay for LGBTIQ people to be collateral damage in their pursuit of the religious vote?”

“It’s absolutely not okay for anyone to be collateral damage.” Plibersek responded. “We’ve received the legislation, its going off to a parliamentary inquiry, we’ll be examining it closely.

“No one should be discriminated against on the basis of their religion, but greater protections for people – from religious discrimination – should not result in fewer protections for any other group in our society.”

Asked if Labor would guarantee not supporting elements of the proposed legislation that over rule current state based discrimination laws, Plibersek siad the Labor party had been clear in it’s stance.

“We don’t want to see greater protections for some, come at the expense of fewer protections for others.” Plibersek said, noting that the bill was being closely analysed.

“The principle that we will adhere to is – we will not accept greater protections for some, coming at the expense of other people in our community.” Plibersek repeated.

The Labor MP said Prime Minister Scott Morrison had failed to act, having promised to remove discrimination that allow LGBTIQ students be expelled from religious based schools as far back as 2018.

The Labor party has been criticised by Equality advocates for not taking a stronger stance against the third version of the Religious Discrimination bill.

OIP Staff

