PM Morrison announces new ministers in cabinet reshuffle

Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual misconduct/assault.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced changes to his cabinet, which sees more women in ministerial roles, while other MPs take on new portfolios.

The reshuffle follows a series of allegations levelled at elected officials and staff in Canberra, shining a spotlight on sexual misconduct allegations, and the treatment and safety of women in Parliament House.

West Australian Senator Michaelia Cash will take on the role of Attorney General, while Karen Andrews becomes Minister for Home Affairs, and Anne Ruston adopts a new portfolio; Minister for Women’s Safety.

Minister for Women and Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne will also lead a new task force on women’s equality, health, wellbeing, safety and economic security, which will be co-chaired by the Prime Minister and include all women in ministerial positions, as well as Finance Minister Simon Birmingham and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg.

Former Attorney General Christian Porter will be moved across to Minister for Industry, Science and Technology. Following serious allegations of rape levelled at the West Australian MP, which has led to a legal battle with the ABC for reporting on the issue, potential conflicts of interest prohibit Porter from continuing in his previous role.

Peter Dutton will also take on the new role of Minister for Defence, after losing the Home Affairs portfolio to Karen Andrews.

Queensland Senator Amanda Stoker has also been handed the role of Assistant Minister for Women, working alongside Senator Payne. Senator Stoker has a storied history of speaking out against LGBTQIA+ rights, particularly trans and gender diverse communities.

Last year, Senator Stoker campaigned against accessible treatments for trans and gender diverse young people, and has been vocal about her opposition to the “transgender agenda”.

The reshuffle brings Morrison’s cabinet back up to record levels for representation, with seven women holding leadership positions.

OIP Staff

