PNAU’s new song is actually “all that and a bag of chips”

Australian Idol judge Marcia Hines is very fond of the saying “All that and a bag of chips”, and it’s the perfect description for the latest offering from dance merchants PNAU.

The trio of Nick Littlemore, Sam Littlemore and Peter Mayes have teamed up with food brand Red Rock Deli for their latest collaboration.

They’ve created a dance tune that is completely made from the sounds of chips, dips and crackers.

All Your Energy features a diverse range of sounds, but it’s quite a banger.

“Working with Red Rock Deli on All Your Energy has been an interesting space for us to play in,” PNAU’s Nick Littlemore told advertising industry website Mumbrella.

“The fusion of music and food is something we haven’t done before, and it set a new challenge for us. ‘All Your Energy’ is a quintessential PNAU track but with complex new layers for our fans to explore.”

PNAU will release their first album in over six years, Hyperbolic, on March 22.

There’s no word yet if the chip and dip tune made it on to the track listing, but Red Rock’s ingredient list now joins the trios lost list of collaborators alongside Elton John, Darren Hayes, Kid Creole and the Coconuts, Ladyhawke, Troye Sivan and Empire of the Sun.

If you’d like to hear more food music we recommend checking out Matthew Herbert’s 2005 album Plat du Jour which was created using the sounds of food preparation and production. Also check out the 2014 Kelis album Food which includes the tracks Breakfast, Jerk Ribs, Cobbler, and Biscuits and Gravy.

