Police say UK politician Ann Widdecombe was killed in a target attack

olice in the United Kingdom say politician Ann Widdecombe was killed in a “targeted attack,” with the investigation now being led by counter-terrorism officers.

Detectives have obtained a warrant under the Terrorism Act allowing authorities to hold a 28-year-old man arrested in connection with her death for up to seven days.

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Widdecombe, a Conservative politician who served in the government of John Major, was found dead in her Devon home on Thursday. Authorities believe she was killed approximately 24 hours earlier. A white British man was arrested about 400 kilometres away in South Yorkshire on Saturday in connection with the alleged murder. On Monday, he was re-arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation, or instigation of acts of terrorism.

Laurence Taylor, Assistant Commissioner and Head of Counter Terrorism Policing, said recent television appearances by Widdecombe were being examined as part of the investigation.

“It is clear that this was a targeted attack. We are still working to understand the extent of any planning or preparation, and the motivation behind that attack,” he said. “I would not want to comment on what that motivation was.”

Police have declined to say whether other politicians are considered to be at increased risk following the incident.

London, United Kingdom – May 23, 2024: Ann Widdecombe attends the Reform UK election campaign launch in Westminster in London, England.

Widdecombe served as a Member of Parliament for the Conservative Party from 1987 until 2010. She later served in the European Parliament before joining the party Reform UK. She was also a minister under Prime Minister John Major.

Throughout her political career, Widdecombe was known for her socially conservative views, including her opposition to abortion and same-sex marriage. She also expressed views opposing expanded legal protections for LGBTQIA+ people.

In 2019, she told Sky News that science had “yet to produce an answer” regarding why some people are not heterosexual.

During her time in Parliament, she opposed the equalisation of the age of consent and the repeal of Section 28 legislation, which prohibited the promotion of homosexuality in government settings, including schools and libraries.

Religion was a significant part of Widdecombe’s life; she converted to Catholicism after the Church of England allowed the ordination of women. She never married or had children.

After leaving politics, she became a familiar figure on British reality television, appearing on programs including Celebrity Big Brother, Strictly Come Dancing, and Celebrity Fit Club.