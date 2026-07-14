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‘CatVideoFest’ offers a unique cinema experience and helps animals in need

Culture

Life is tough out here for humans and felines alike! This unique film experience has just the thing to put a smile on your face across cinemas this August.

CatVideoFest promises a hilarious, family-friendly movie spectacular that brings together the best and silliest cat videos curated from hours of submitted selections, sourced animations and internet classics.

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These sessions will also raise money for cats in need, with a percentage of proceeds from each screening being donated to local animal shelters. Here in Perth, 10% of ticket sales will support Cat Haven WA.

Windsor Cinemas will also have a special Cuddle Puddle session for the first 50 attendees, with residents of Cat Haven coming along for a friendly visit.

No script. No sets. No humans. Just cats. Check out the trailer below!

CatVideoFest will be at Luna Leederville, Windsor and Luna on SX on Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 August. For more, head to lunapalace.com.au

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OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

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