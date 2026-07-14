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Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

‘Lesbianism’ by Rydeen & SOVBLKPSSY is getting a lot of spins on RTRFM this week

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Sydney based electronic duo Rydeen & SOVBLKPSSY are getting a lot of spins of local community radio station RTRFM 921 this week after their track Lesbianism was added to the station’s Sound Selection.

Each week the station’s musical director Annika Moses highlights a series of cutting edge tracks that presenters at the station have the option of adding to their playlists.

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Lesbian is lifted from the duo’s latest five track EP Don’t Tell Anyone that came out at the end of June and is available from Bandcamp. The two artists have described their latest offering as sounds made for the dance floor.

Check out all the tracks in RTRFM’s Sound Selection on their website.

Declaration: OUTinPerth co-editor Graeme Watson is a former employee of RTRFM and an occasional presenter.

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