Pope Francis dead at 88, tributes flow for the head of the Catholic Church

News

The Vatican has announced the passing of Pope Francis. The pontiff was 88 years old and had been unwell in recent months.

Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican camerlengo, announced the Pope’s passing saying he passed away on Monday morning.

“At 7.35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized.

“With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God.

Pope Francis spent several weeks in a Rome hospital in February and March being treated for bronchitis and pneumonia.

He had appeared at Easter Sunday ceremonies in St Peter’s Square just yesterday, driven around the space in his popemobile. The service was delivered by Cardinal Angelo Comastri, the retired archpriest of St Peter’s Basilica.

Yesterday he also met with US Vice-President J.D. Vance where they spoke about the USA’s immigration policies and the need for a lasting peace in Ukraine.

