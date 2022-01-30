Pope Francis urges parents to support their LGBT children

World | Filed under News Posted by admin

Pope Francis has urged parents to support their gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender children.

Speaking off-the-cuff during his weekly audience at The Vatican, the Pope said parents faced many challenges raising children but it was important that they continued to be supportive of youth who shared that they were same-sex attracted.

Pope Francis said parents may discover the “different sexual orientations in their children”. He added that parents needed to work out “how to handle this, how to accompany their children, and not hide behind an attitude of condemnation”.

The comment is the latest is a series of statements the Pope has made about LGBT people. Back in 2013 when he the Pope was asked about gay priests he said it wasn’t for him to judge them. While in 2020 he homosexual people had a right to be a part of a family and nobody should be thrown out of their family, or made to feel miserable because of their sexuality.

Since coming to power in 2013 Pope Francis has made notably different statements about homosexuality than his predecessor Pope John Paul II and Pope Benedict XVI.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.