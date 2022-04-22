Poppy Ajudha shared her anticipated debut ‘The Power In Us’

Queer artist Poppy Ajudha shares her highly anticipated debut album The Power In Us.

Poppy wanted to address that we need a society that nurtures us instead of bringing our demons to life, and the tracks in The Power In Us, alongside Poppy’s stunningly powerful vocals, are truly therapeutic in times of global unrest, a pandemic and social injustice.

Poppy says she’s unafraid to stand up for what she believes in, addressing feminism, colonialism, gender politics, and other current social issues that she studied and grew up with in her lyrics.

During a time of global unrest, an ongoing pandemic and social injustice, and it undoubtedly puts a heavy weight on young people in particular and affects their mental health dramatically, Poppy seeks to address that we do need a society that nurtures us instead of bringing our demons to life.

Addressing mental health in songs such as Demons, while Mothers Sisters Girlfriends highlights pressures faced by women to live up to societal expectations and norms. Another notable track from the album includes London’s Burning, a commentary on the impact and importance of immigration on British Culture and is a testament to Poppy’s ever existing and impactful voice present throughout her stunning debut.

“This album is made up of all the things swimming in my mind, from women’s rights, to the right to cross borders, to the power of young people to inspire and be unafraid to rock the boat in the name of progress. Women don’t have to be just what they are taught to be, there is so much more to us than Mothers, Sisters, Daughters, Girlfriends and our relation to men. I want men to engage more heavily in feminism and really see how their defiance against it only holds both women and men back,” Ajudha said of her creation.

“There are so many boxes we put ourselves in; I want us all to break out of them. We are in an era of so much information and I feel the weight that young people take on because we are the generation bombarded with global politics and a million causes that need fighting for. This calls for better understanding around mental health and a society that nurtures us rather than demands of us everything we have until all that is left is our Demons. Every song on this album touches on these issues because they are all I think about everyday, all I see around me in my friends and my family. I hope it flips a switch in your mind, like it did for mine.”

Most recently, PLAYGOD was playlisted across BBC Radio 1 and landed her Track of the Week on Greg James’ breakfast show. The track, inspired by the Alabama abortion bill, speaks up about women’s rights and questions a weaponised God complex among men. Poppy was also named Deezer’s Focus artist in April as well as landing the cover of UK’s Gay Times.

The Power In Us is out now.

