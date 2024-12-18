Praise for the government’s LGBTIQA+ Health Plan continues to flow

Last week the federal government announced it’s new 10 year plan for LGBTIQA+ health, and since first being announced it’s continued to gain a steady stream of praise.

LGBTIQ+ Health Australia, Health Equity Matters and Equality Australia praised the government’s plan as did InterAction for Health and Human Rights, formerly known as Intersex Human Rights Australia.

There was criticism from Just.Equal Australia who felt the plan fell short of expectations. They labelled the plan “weak and inadequate”.

Just.Equal spokesperson Rodney Croome said the government should be providing clear targets for improved LGBTIQA+ health.

“All we have is a list of parenthood statements,” Croome said.

“The associated funding of $15.5 million is woefully inadequate, especially for a ten-year plan.

“For the plan to succeed, the government must commit to critical law and policy reforms that will improve health outcomes by reducing discrimination.”

Transfolk WA welcome the new health plan

The Chair of Transfolk WA, Dr Thomas Drake-Brockman, who served on the Action Plan’s Expert Advisory Group, has emphasised the importance of the new scheme, saying the new plan was a significant step.

“This Action Plan is a significant step to addressing key health inequities and supporting improved well being for LGBTIQA+ people.

“While our communities are vibrant and strong, we have faced poorer health outcomes due to stigmatisation and systems that unfairly exclude us.” Dr Drake-Brockman said.

Public Health Association Australia are also praising the new plan

Public Health Association Australia (PHAA), the peak body for public health, also had praise for the plan.

“We know that discrimination, stigma, and harassment, both within and outside the health care system, lead to poorer health outcomes for LGBTIQA+ people compared to the wider community,” said PHAA CEO, Adjunct Professor Terry Slevin.

“The Action Plan is a welcome step by the Government to address these disparities and make safe, inclusive and high-quality health care available to all LGBTIQA+ people.

“We also wish to express our appreciation to everyone who has helped develop this plan, from members of the LGBTIQA+ and health communities across the continent, through to the public servants and minister who will help enact it.”

The Royal Australian College of GPs (RACGP) has endorsed the plan.

RACGP President Dr Michael Wright said the plan would address an urgent need.

“This Action Plan is welcome and urgently needed because, there are significant health disparities for LGBTIQA+ people, and Australia’s needs a comprehensive plan to better address their healthcare needs.

“Right now, LGBTIQA+ people are twice as likely to experience poor health – this is not acceptable.

“The government’s new plan highlights the need for system-wide leadership, cultural change, and improved workforce capability when it comes to the health of LGBTIQA+ people.

“As Australia’s peak body for general practice, the RACGP wants to work with the government to ensure this important plan is implemented effectively and improves health outcomes for patients.

“In particular, the College can provide guidance on the development of multidisciplinary LGBTIQA+ health services in communities of need. We can also advise on incorporating informed consent approaches to care for trans and gender diverse people and getting clarity on access to gender-affirming care.

Dr Wright said effective partnerships would be a key factor in making the plan a success.

“For the Action Plan to be truly transformative the government, GPs, and other health professionals need to work in partnership with LGBTIQA+ people to make sure the healthcare they’re receiving meets the diverse needs of every individual.

“The plan’s focus on preventative health is also key. When governments invest in preventive care in general practice, it improves health outcomes and reduces the strain on our hospitals, improving the overall health system.

“GPs also have a key role to play in providing safe, respectful and inclusive care. We know the importance of all patients having a GP they trust, and who knows their medical history. When this happens health and wellbeing improve. We know how much LGBTIQA+ patients value the trusted relationship they have with their GP, and that GPs and practices around the country are dedicated to caring for these people.

“We look forward to working with the Government and LGBTIQA+ communities to implement the plan and ensure the future of general practice care is, inclusive, high quality and free from discrimination.” Dr Wright said.