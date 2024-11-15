Premier Roger Cook calls on Thomas Brough to withdraw as Liberal candidate for Albany

Western Australian Premier Roger Cook has called on Dr Thomas Brough to withdraw as the Liberal party’s candidate for Albany.

The premier told The West Australian that Brough should stand down considering the level of abuse that has been directed to local libraries, the conflicts being attributed to a local campaign that Dr Brough has strong ties to.

“The commentary that he incited around the library at Albany led to the staff at that library being threatened as well. The best way we can deal with this is that if he withdrew his pre-selection.” Premier Roger Cook said.

Yesterday it was reported that Dr Brough, a local councillor who is running for the Liberals at the state election, had been forced to take out a restraining order against a local woman who had allegedly targeted Brough and his young family.

Dr Brough came to national attention earlier this year when he suggested that LGBTIQA+ communities embraced people who described themselves as being “minor attracted people”. He later apologised for his comments, before he repeated them.

After being selected to be the Liberal party’s candidate for Albany Dr Brough has been closely aligned with a local community group that is calling for sex education books, and other books that included scenes of a sexual nature to be placed in restricted access at the local library.



The group has also raised concern about youth in the town being exposed to tweking dances and playing Dungeons and Dragons role playing games. Dr Brough has been a guest speaker at their meetings on multiple occasions where he’s shared his love of right wing internet personalities and encouraged people to explore their broadcasts.

Federal Liberal MP Rick Wilson, whose electorate cover the Albany area, said state Labor MP Rebecca Stephens and Arts Minister David Templeman should shoulder some of the responsibility for the situation Dr Brough found himself in. State Liberal leader Libby Mettam voiced a similar view.

The Premier hit back, saying that while members of his team had highlighted the campaign Dr Brough was aligned with in parliament, Templeman has immediately withdrawn his comment that Brough was a “dickhead”.

“That’s the reason why he withdrew his remarks straight away. It’s not appropriate language, and it’s unparliamentary, which is the reason why he was required to withdraw it,” Cook said.

“We don’t want a situation where anyone is feeling physically threatened in the community simply for their views. But can I put on record that the comments from Thomas Brough, particularly with respect to the LGBTQIA+ community, were completely inappropriate.

