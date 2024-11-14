Albany Liberal candidate Thomas Brough takes out restraining order on local resident

Thomas Brough, the City of Albany councillor, who is also the Liberal party’s candidate for the upcoming 2025 state election, has taken out a restraining order against a local resident after a alleged campaign against him and his young family.

Councillor Brough came to national attention early this year during the City of Albany’s annual Pride celebrations when he made comments linking LGBTIQA+ community to acceptance of pedophilia.

Over the following months Councillor Brough has been closely aligned with local community group Keeping Children Safe – Albany who have been lobbying for sex education books to have restricted access in libraries, as well as raining concern over event featuring twerking dance moves and Dungeons and Dragons role playing games.

Dr Brough’s statement to police alleges that a woman came to his place of work on multiple occasions and hurled abuse at him threatening him and his family members.

According to The Australian one of Dr Brough’s colleagues at Albany Hospital who is a psychiatrist spoke to the woman and deemed that she was a credible threat to the his safety.

Dr Brough also documented that after visiting the Albany Court House to collect the Violent Restraining Order application the woman allegedly parked her car in front of his car blocking him in, and then emerged with a large glass jar that he feared would be used as a weapon. A member of the public stepped in to help and police were called.

The politician also documented that his campaign car had been vandalised with offensive messages and the woman had posted concerning statement to social media relating to the doctor and his family. Alongside images of the vandalism to Dr Brough’s car the woman alleged posted ““For my Gays and They’s”.

Speaking to WA based media outlet WAMN NEWS, Dr Brough recounted the toll the abuse has taken on his family.

“Like any husband and father my main concern was protecting my family, especially by heavily pregnant wife. It was not nice.” Dr Brough said.

“These attempts at intimidation including stalking, property damage and serious threats have only made me more determined to serve our community.

“Our society needs people who are prepared to stand up to bullies, not back down to them.” Brough said.

Federal Liberal member Rick Wilson, whose seat of O’Connor includes the Albany region said state based Labor politicians including Arts Minister David Templeman and local member Rebecca Stevens had played a role in the alleged attack against Dr Brough.

While State Liberal leader Libby Mettam said the pair had used parliamentary privileges to incite the harassment of Dr Brough. During an exchange in parliament earlier this year Templeman referred to Brough as a “dickhead” before withdrawing the comment.

“Political candidates of all stripes do an enormous service to our democracy when they choose to run for office, and they should be able to do that without needing a VRO,” she said.

“It is typical of Roger Cook’s WA that people are having their families threatened because they stand for election.” Mettam told The Australian.

David Templeman has responded saying everyone should be treated with respect and tolerance.

“Violence and threats against anyone are not acceptable and I urge everyone in the Albany community to treat each other with respect and tolerance,” he said.