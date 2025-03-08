Search
Premier Roger Cook says he’s ready to get back to work

Western Australian Premier Roger Cook said he’s ready to roll up his sleeves and get back to work as he declared victory at the state election.

As counting continued into the night the Premier welcomed a result for Labor that was a significantly better than many political analysts had predicted.

Current projects have Labor holding 43 seats, the Liberals increasing their representation from two seats to five, the National’s retaining four seats and seven seats still too close to call.

“Today, Western Australia has voted for a future – a future which is made in WA,” the Premier told an enthusiastic room of supporters in his electorate of Kwinana.

“At times of global uncertainty our WA community has put its faith in the Labor team for the next four years,” he said.

“And while we celebrate tonight, we are humbled we do not take that trust for granted. We will work to repay this trust every single day.”

The Premier said providing relied to cost-of-living challenges, improving access to education, improving public transport, and good economic management would be focus-areas for his government.

“We will work every day to ensure WA’s economy remains the strongest in the nation, and that there is no better place in the world to get a quality job, by backing our resources industry, diversifying our economy for the future, and making more things here.” Premier Cook said.

Roger Cook told an enthusiastic crowd that they should enjoy their celebrations tonight, because tomorrow he expected his team to be getting to work.

“We get back to work tomorrow, putting together a new government that builds upon everything that we have achieved together to date, that tackles our challenges with determination, that pursues every opportunity with excitement and enthusiasm. We are fortunate to live in the greatest place on earth.” he said.

While the Premier will have a slightly smaller team in the Legislative Assembly than his previous term, the number of seats retained by Labor has defied most projections.

