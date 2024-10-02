PrEP shortages expected to ease as new suppliers are added to the PBS

Supplies of the HIV prevention medicine, PrEP, will begin to return to normal, with the Therapeutic Goods Administration and the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) listing a new manufacturer, Laurus Labs to help overcome a shortage.

Supply constraints will start to ease imminently, and it is anticipated the shortage will be resolved by early November after being constrained for the last six weeks.

PrEP (Preexposure Prophylaxis) is a medical regime of taking a daily medication that protects people from contracting HIV.

James Gray, Principal Director, Australia Program at Health Equity Matters, the peak body for communities affected by HIV, welcome the latest development.



“It is expected PrEP will soon return to normal availability. If you have enough supply to cover you for the next few weeks, we ask you to hold off on sourcing more PrEP through pharmacies unless you are travelling overseas or live in a remote community.

“We also ask people to purchase only one bottle of PrEP (that is, 30 pills) at a time until the resumption of full supply and, likewise, pharmacists to only dispense one bottle at a time.”

ASHM CEO Alexis Apostolellis said doctors also had an important role to play while the shortfall in stock was being experienced.

“Doctors providing PrEP scripts should ask patients to hold off filling scripts until late October unless they are travelling, live in remote areas or are in immediate need of medication.”

Another option for individuals who need PrEP is to import the medication through websites such as PrEPaccessNow.

Additionally, there are several ways to take PrEP safely, including on-demand and periodic use, which involve reduced medication consumption. Community members are urged to discuss these options with their GP and consult health promotion websites like Emen8 to learn more about alternative ways to take PrEP.