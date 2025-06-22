Search
Pride in Swan celebrate International Pride Month with comedy night

Community

Pride in Swan, the community group based in the City of Swan will celebrate International Pride Month with a comedy night this week.

The event will feature two incredible queer comedians Courtney Maldo and Zeppo who will be performing at the Dayton Family Hub.

It promises to be an evening of laughs, connection, and community that’s open to everyone from the LGBTIQA+SB communities, friends, allies, and supporters. 

Zeppo (they/them) is an emerging talent in Boorloo’s comedy scene and a two-time RAW Comedy WA state finalist.

With a background in motivational speaking, Zeppo brings a unique blend of optimism and insight to the stage. Since turning to stand-up in 2017, they’ve performed across Boorloo (Perth), Naarm (Melbourne), and beyond – even occasionally popping up on ABC Radio. Expect smart, quirky storytelling with heart.

Courtney Maldo.

Courtney Maldo is an award-winning trans comedian and theatre performer with eleven years lived experience as a trans woman.

She’s performed internationally and across Australia, gaining acclaim for her solo shows TransContinental and Gender, Drugs & Rock ’N’ Roll.

A two-time RAW Comedy finalist and winner of the 2023 “A Star is Born” award at the Dousties, Courtney is known for her bold, hilarious storytelling and compelling stage presence.

This event is supported by the City of Swan and Queer and Diverse Pathways.

Get all the details on Facebook or book tickets via Humanitix.

