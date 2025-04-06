Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Pride Networking Drinks is returning for an Easter edition

Community

This month’s edition of Pride WA’s Networking Drinks will be on Wednesday 16th April at The Royal Hotel opposite Yagan Square at 531 Wellington Street.

The networking sessions will run from 5:30pm through to 8.30pm. It’s a great way to meet new people and catch up with old friends and acquaintances too.

- Advertisement -

Pride WA Networking is a place where you can experience a sense of belonging and community. Whether you are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, query, questioning, a straight ally – or just don’t want to be labelled, you will be welcomed here.

The network was created to address the need for a socially inclusive professional network, catering to individuals of diverse orientations and identities – including the neurodiverse community and those living with disability.

The Pride WA Networking events are open to anyone in a profession, or aiming to enter a profession, and are not limited to those with a particular education or career background.

The bi-monthly event Starts 5:30pm and runs till 8:30pm. Register to attend.

Latest

Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New music from Sombr, Lights, Michael Clifford, Evan Greer and Ryan Cassata, plus Jane Remover.
History

On This Gay Day | George Michael was arrested in a sting operation

0
After being arrested the singer publicly shared that he was gay.
News

Mother of transgender teen takes legal action against Queensland’s puberty blocker freeze

0
The state's Director-General of Health has been ordered to respond.
News

Identity of Sydney’s luxury hotel fraudster revealed

0
A Sydney court has convicted and issued an arrest...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New music from Sombr, Lights, Michael Clifford, Evan Greer and Ryan Cassata, plus Jane Remover.
History

On This Gay Day | George Michael was arrested in a sting operation

0
After being arrested the singer publicly shared that he was gay.
News

Mother of transgender teen takes legal action against Queensland’s puberty blocker freeze

0
The state's Director-General of Health has been ordered to respond.
News

Identity of Sydney’s luxury hotel fraudster revealed

0
A Sydney court has convicted and issued an arrest...
News

Former Tasmania Premier Tony Rundle dies aged 86

0
Rundle was the state's premier from 1996 until 1998.

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

OUTinPerth -
New music from Sombr, Lights, Michael Clifford, Evan Greer and Ryan Cassata, plus Jane Remover.
Read more

On This Gay Day | George Michael was arrested in a sting operation

OUTinPerth -
After being arrested the singer publicly shared that he was gay.
Read more

Mother of transgender teen takes legal action against Queensland’s puberty blocker freeze

Graeme Watson -
The state's Director-General of Health has been ordered to respond.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture