PRIDE Queer Film Festival returns to The Backlot this March

The fourth annual PRIDE Queer Film Festival returns next month with a fabulous seven-day festival full of queer stories.

With support from Screenwest, City of Vincent, Diesel Motors Mercedes Benz, The Film Collaborative, Film Freeway and a range of independent filmmakers, the festival will screen five feature films and dozens of shorts, telling LGBTIQ+ stories from around the world – with proceeds going to Pride WA.

Artistic Director Mark Reid says he wanted to offer Perth audiences films that are thought-provoking, emotional, funny and captivating.

“I didn’t want to put films in the festival that were happy-ever-after films,” Reid said.

“These films from all over the world need to push the boundaries, show the depth of filmmaking and have a strong queer narrative that shows the lived experience that is still happening out there.”

Program highlights include a visit from the star and co-author of the festival’s opening night film Spencer – Adam Noviello – who will host a Q&A about the film and the importance of diversity on screen.

This year’s festival features cinema from here in Australia, as well as the USA, Canada, France, Mexico, Russia, China, Czechia, Italy, Brazil and Turkey – some of which will be WA premieres.

“The rich depth of these films that were submitted for inclusion this year were incredible, and made the job of putting the festival program together really hard,” Reid added.

“I wanted to make sure that we were able to give representation to different queer narratives and stories, that ask us all to think, feel and understand the different lived experiences.”

PRIDE Queer Film Festival opens Wednesday 4th March at The Backlot. For more information, head to Facebook.

OIP Staff