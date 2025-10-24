Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Pride Swan Festival will bring glitter and rainbows to Guildford this weekend

Community

The second Pride Swan Festival will take place on Saturday at Stirling Square in Guildford with the action getting underway from 2pm.

The event will see community groups and heaps of local entertainers coming together to celebrate Pride in the Swan region.

- Advertisement -

On the line up is DJ Yaniq, Monstar, Midnight Angel, DJ Scarlett, plus drag performers, multi-cultural dance groups and heaps more.

The 2024 debut of this event was a total blast, and this year it’s been moved to an even bigger location.

It’s a pet friendly event too. Head down to celebrate love, diversity, and pride with our vibrant community!  Find out more via Facebook.

Latest

Culture

Luca George shares new EP ‘Say hi to Paula’

0
The New Zealander has worked with a range of collaborators for his new EP.
News

Robert Irwin targeted in slew of fake stories claiming he’s anti-LGBTIQA+

0
From voicing anti-:LGBTIQA+ statements, to suing or fighting with politicians, there's a deluge of fake news out there.
News

Germany’s largest LGBTIQA+ club SchwuZ will close for good in November

0
The club's management said they were unable to keep the venue that's operated for almost 50 years afloat.
News

Indonesia police arrest 34 men in ‘gay sex party’ hotel raid

0
Police in Surabaya Indonesia have reportedly arrested 34 men...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Luca George shares new EP ‘Say hi to Paula’

0
The New Zealander has worked with a range of collaborators for his new EP.
News

Robert Irwin targeted in slew of fake stories claiming he’s anti-LGBTIQA+

0
From voicing anti-:LGBTIQA+ statements, to suing or fighting with politicians, there's a deluge of fake news out there.
News

Germany’s largest LGBTIQA+ club SchwuZ will close for good in November

0
The club's management said they were unable to keep the venue that's operated for almost 50 years afloat.
News

Indonesia police arrest 34 men in ‘gay sex party’ hotel raid

0
Police in Surabaya Indonesia have reportedly arrested 34 men...
News

Dave Ball from Soft Cell and The Grid dies aged 66

0
Musician Dave Ball who was one half of electronic...

Luca George shares new EP ‘Say hi to Paula’

OUTinPerth -
The New Zealander has worked with a range of collaborators for his new EP.
Read more

Robert Irwin targeted in slew of fake stories claiming he’s anti-LGBTIQA+

Graeme Watson -
From voicing anti-:LGBTIQA+ statements, to suing or fighting with politicians, there's a deluge of fake news out there.
Read more

Germany’s largest LGBTIQA+ club SchwuZ will close for good in November

Graeme Watson -
The club's management said they were unable to keep the venue that's operated for almost 50 years afloat.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture