Pride Swan Festival will bring glitter and rainbows to Guildford this weekend

The second Pride Swan Festival will take place on Saturday at Stirling Square in Guildford with the action getting underway from 2pm.

The event will see community groups and heaps of local entertainers coming together to celebrate Pride in the Swan region.

On the line up is DJ Yaniq, Monstar, Midnight Angel, DJ Scarlett, plus drag performers, multi-cultural dance groups and heaps more.

The 2024 debut of this event was a total blast, and this year it’s been moved to an even bigger location.

It’s a pet friendly event too. Head down to celebrate love, diversity, and pride with our vibrant community! Find out more via Facebook.