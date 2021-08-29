Pride WA and PFLAG team up for screening of ‘Joe Bell’

Pride WA and PFLAG Perth are teaming up for a special fundraiser, an advance screening of the Mark Wahlberg film Joe Bell.

The advance screening will be happening on 21st September at 6:30pm at Luna Leederville, and tickets are on sale now.

The biographical film will begin publicly screening at Luna from Thursday 7th October.

The film is based on the true story of a father who set off to walk across America talking about the need for acceptance and embracing of LGBTI youth following the tragic death of his teenage son, Jaiden.

The script for the film was written by Larry McMurty and Diana Ossana, who previously penned the script for Brokeback Mountain. The film is one of the final projects from McMurty who passed away earlier this year.

Appearing alongside Mark Wahlberg is Connie Britton, Gary Sinise and Lost in Space actor Maxwell Jenkins. Newcomer Reid Miller plays Bell’s son Jaiden.

The film has been praised for it’s portrayal of how families can accept a child who comes out, and for it’s honest but sometimes brutal depiction of bullying and discrimination.

