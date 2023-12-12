Pride WA make a splash with inaugural Pink Pool Party

Pride WA hosted the very first Pink Pool Party at the Victoria Park Aqualife Centre this PrideFEST season.

The outdoor pool was decked out with all the pink paraphernalia you could imagine, with DJs Triplett and Dean Misdale spinning tunes while crowds took a dip, grabbed a bite and soaked up the sun.

The all-day event also featured entertainment from Famous Sharron, Fay Rocious, Cougar Morrison, Donna Kebab and RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under winner Spankie Jackzon.

Stay tuned to see if the fabulous new event will return in 2024.

Images: Josh Wells

