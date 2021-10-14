R.E.S.P.E.C.T: Pride WA reveal fabulous official after party lineup

Pride WA have revealed the details of this year’s official after party with a stellar roster of local talent.

The main event will feature entertainment from the extraordinary folks at Corroboree For Life, soul sensation Queency, Flewnt MC with Tani Walker & Optamus and local queerlectro legends Alter Boy.

Metro City will be pumping until dawn, with five fierce DJs across two dancefloors on top of the killer live acts, celebrating the 30th Pride Parade here in WA.

Back in August, Pride WA announced the 2021 Pride Parade would be going ahead but would move to a new location at Gloucester Park to allow for a Covid-19 safe delivery of the event.

The registration rules for the 2021 parade saw a new set of conditions for corporate floats, requiring them to be genuine supporters of the festival.

The 2021 Pride Parade takes place on Saturday 27 November at Gloucester Park. It is predicted to attract 5,000 people, making it Australia’s second largest event of its kind.

The Official Pride After Party will be held at Metro City on Saturday 27 November from 10pm – 5am. For more information, head to Facebook.

OIP Staff

