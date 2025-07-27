Pride WA roll out community consultation over sign guidelines for 2025 parade

During the 2024 Pride Parade through the streets of Northbridge controversy broke out after officials for Pride WA and the WA Police objected to some of the signage people wanted to display in the parade.

On the big night there were concerns over political signage used by WA Labor, a dispute that had continued on from Fairday a week earlier, and there were also concerns over signs displayed by the Bi+ community group.

- Advertisement -

The group had a sign that read “Fuck! Cops BHP Rio Tinto Fuck! Corporate Pride”, while a second sign read “Border Force Kills Queer Refugees – Queer Anarchy.”

Footage of Pride WA officials and WA police arguing with community members was shared online, and the WA Police said the decision were all made by the organisers.

Ahead of this year’s parade and wider PrideFEST organisers are hosting a series of community consultations to explain their policies for the upcoming events.

An in-person consultation is being held on Monday 28th July at the Pride Centre in Northbridge from 6pm – 8pm.

People who are unable to attend the sessions are also invited to attend an online session by contacting Pride WA.

Applications for the 2025 Fairday and Pride Parade open on 1st August, and close on 14th September. The results of who will be invited to be in this year’s parade will be shared on 21st September.

Applications for major events in the festival delivered in conjunction with Pride WA have already closed. Applications for PrideFEST Participates, events or activations delivered without assistance from PrideWA but appear in the official PrideFEST guide, opened on 14 April and must be submitted before 17 August. Successful applications will be informed on 29 August.

The festival will run from Friday, 21 November to Sunday, 30 November 2025. Fairday will take place on Sunday, 23 November at Supreme Courts Gardens, and everyone will be dancing the night away at the Parade on Saturday, 29 November.