PrideFEST 2020: Pride WA release jam-packed festival program



Pride season is almost upon us, and Pride WA have released this year’s program of events so you can start planning your 2020 calendar.

The local organisation made the tough decision not to go ahead with this year’s parade with the uncertainty of COVID restrictions, but the program is still bursting with events and activities celebrating WA’s LGBTQIA+ communities.

“This year has thrown many challenges at us all, and with this we have witnessed once again the human race’s amazing ability to adapt and evolve in order to survive. Pride WA and PrideFEST is no different,” says Pride WA President Curtis Ward.

“Changes have been made to the 2020 program to ensure a safe and successful festival, and we are pleased to present this year’s line-up to you.”

The program also includes messages of support from WA Premier Mark McGowan, Opposition Leader Liza Harvey, WA Greens leader Alison Xamon and Member for Perth John Carey.

“PrideFEST has a great tradition of celebrating LGBTQI+ talent and achievements,” Premier McGowan writes.

“Not only does visibility connect people to community, supports and services, it promotes understanding and respect.”

“The State Government, through Lotterywest, is a proud supporter of PrideFEST 2020 and the events being held across Perth.”

The festival kicks off of Saturday 14th November with the debut of Rainbow Talks, bringing together LGBTQIA+ community groups to share their work and expertise with the wider community. The event will close with the PrideFEST Soiree at UWA, a community picnic at the UWA Club and surrounds.

Opening day will also feature a deep dive into queer art with Thinking Queerly, a conversation with David McDiarmid & Local Queer Stories, Portside Pride Coming Out and the always fabulous Mr Bear Perth competition.

There will be dozens of events across the two week calendar, including the PrideFEST Pool Party at Doubletree, cooking events with My Kitchen Rules’ Jordan Bruno and MasterChef‘s Brendan Pang, a sing-a-long session of The Adventures of Priscilla: Queen of the Desert and a Perth Zoo Walk with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

Fringe World favourite Bernie Dieter also returns with Berlin Underground, Crown Perth bring back their PrideFEST Luncheon, the BurLEZque team reprise their Spellbound show and local rising stars of drag battle it out at the newly rebranded Crown of the Court.

The 2020 festival pays tribute to our history, as the beloved ‘gay Olympics’ of the past are reimagined as the LGBTQI+ Faction Carnival, and the pioneers of LGBTQI+ rights in WA come together for the 89-ers High Tea.

There will also be a selection of returning favourites, such as PrideFEST Film Festival at Palace Raine Square, as well as brand new events like The Great PrideFEST Bake-Off.

The celebrations will wrap on Saturday 28th November, with Pride Brunch at The Court, and unmissable parties across our queer venues throughout the evening.

We haven’t even touched on half the fun here, so be sure to check out the online program for everything that’s on offer.

PrideFEST 2020 runs from Saturday 14th – Saturday 28th November. For the full program, head to pridefest.pridewa.com.au

OIP Staff

