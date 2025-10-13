Search
Leigh Andrew Hill
Leigh Andrew Hill

PrideFEST 2025: Perth Rainbow Swans dive back in to Pride Swimming Carnival

Community

Local LGBTIQA+ swimming club Perth Rainbow Swans are gearing up for the return of their successful Pride carnival this November.

The team have announced the Perth Rainbow Swans Pride Carnival will be back for 2025, held at the iconic Beatty Park Leisure Centre in the City of Vincent.

The Swans are setting out to champion LGBTIQA+ inclusion in professional level swimming, giving everyone the opportunity to challenge their skills at swimming in a welcoming, inclusive and friendly environment.

People of all abilities are welcome to come and join the fun, with individual and relay races open to the community, as well as events for the more competitive swimmers.

The always fabulous BarbieQ will be hosting the event, with DJ Rachel Harvey providing a nourishing soundtrack to get you through the day.

Perth Rainbow Swans Pride Carnival 2025 will be held at Beatty Park Leisure Centre on Saturday, 15 November. For more head to Facebook or register here.

Newsletter

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

