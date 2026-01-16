Change of leadership at Pride WA

Pride WA have announced the make up of their new board, including a new chairperson, and they’re looking for a new board member following an unexpected resignation.

Former Labor MP Peter Foster takes over as Chairperson, with long serving board member Joey Kessler stepping into the Vice Chair position. Dr Thomas Drake Brockman will serve as Secretary, while Rich Kendell has been appointed as the Treasurer.

Pride WA Chair Peter Foster.

Foster served in the state’s Legislative Council for one term after first being elected at the 2021 poll. He was unseated at the 2025 election. He is now a political staffer in the Cook Labor government.

New Secretary Dr Thomas Drake-Brockman is also the Chair of Transfolk WA and serves on several other boards of community organisations.

The change of leadership follows on from an epic Annual General Meeting in December which ran for five hours and saw many members voice concerns about the direction of the community organisation and its financial management.

“The Board has heard the concerns raised by members clearly. Our priority is to strengthen

engagement with our community and ensure the organisation is on a financially sustainable platform

that allows it to continue to support community. We are committed to open communication,

transparency and to working collaboratively with our community as we move forward.” said newly appointed Chair Peter Foster.

In a statement the new board said they acknowledged the feedback and concerns raised by members at the AGM, including the importance of strong community engagement and consultation and confidence in the organisation’s financial sustainability.

Michael Felix who has been the Chair for many years remains as a ordinary board member, as does Gregory Helleren who was the Secretary. The rest of the board includes Justin Barnes, Nicole Corbett and Shaun McKenzie.

Pride WA CEO Dr Laurie Butterly.

CEO Dr Laurie Butterly said she looked forward to working with the new Board.

“I look forward to working closely with the new Board and Chair as we strengthen our connection

with the community and continue to improve the organisation’s financial position. The feedback shared at the AGM is being taken seriously, and it will inform our priorities in the months ahead.” she said.

Catherine Janssen.

Catherine Janssen, who had been the Vice Chair of the organisation, while also being the Co-Chair of Perth’s gay Games bid, has stepped down from her Pride WA role. The Board said they thanked Catherine for her contribution and service to the organisation.

Speaking to OUTinPerth Janssen said she was excited for the future of Pride WA.

“I am excited to see the direction that the new board will take Pride WA. My hope is that current relationships within the LGBTQIA+ community are strengthened with a particular focus on continually respecting the struggles and passion of those who have come before us to fight for the rights that we currently have.

“My dedication to working with the LGBTQIA+ community is ongoing and I always have the best interests of Pride WA at heart. Securing Gay Games XIII for 2030 as the Co-Chair of the bid is something that I am immensely proud of and I look forward to working closely with the Pride WA Board in the lead up to Perth hosting this major international event.” Janssen said.

As a result of Janssen’s resignation Pride WA will soon be commencing a targeted and community-informed Expression of Interest (EOI) recruitment process to appoint a new Board member to fill the casual vacancy.

At their first meeting, the Board reaffirmed their commitment throughout the recruitment process to ensure gender diverse voices are meaningfully represented at the governance level. They said that this approach aligns with Pride WA’s broader strategic commitment to lived experience leadership, intersectionality and equitable representation.

The Board will soon post an expression of interest to fill the casual vacancy and are eager to appoint someone who brings a diverse lived experience and perspective to the role.