‘Prisoner’ and ‘Neighbours’ star Janet Andewartha dead at 72

Australian actor Janet Andrewartha, who got her big break on Prisoner in the 1980s and went on to play long running character Lyn Scully on Neighbours, has died aged 72.

The actor’s passing was announced on social media by the Neighbours team.

“Everyone at Neighbours is deeply saddened by the passing of Janet Andrewartha. Beloved by viewers for her role as Ramsay Street’s Lyn Scully, Janet will be fondly remembered. Our thoughts are with Janet’s family and loved ones at this time.” they said.

Andrewartha began her working life as a music teacher, but then went to drama school at Melbourne’s National Theatre and upon graduating in 1979 quickly began getting roles in top Australian television programs and theatre productions.

Her early credits include Patrol Boat, Carson’s Law and teen drama Home. Andrewartha made her mark on the theatre scene with her one woman show Singing in the Raid.

In 1984 she joined the long running series Prisoner playing the character of Reb Keane. She would go on to appear in 94 episodes of the series.

When the character of Reb Keane was introduced in Wentworth the reimagined telling of the dramas at the Melbourne prison, the character of Reb Keane was changed to be transgender and was portrayed by Zoe Terakes.

Andrewartha appeared in many Australian television drams including Embassy, A Country Practice, Janus, and Blue Heelers.

Her best-known role though was as Lyn Scully on Neighbours. She joined the cast in 1999 and remained with the show for seven years. She returned to play the character again from 2008 until 2011, and another stint from 2016 – 17. She made her final appearance on the show in 2019.

When she wasn’t on our television screens, she had a long and successful career in the theatre both as an actor and director.

Most recently Andrewartha has appeared in Harrow, Safe Home and the new Paramount+ series Fake.