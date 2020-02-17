Producer, DJ, remixer Andrew Weatherall dead at 56

Music producer, DJ and acclaimed remixer Andrew Weatherall has died aged 56. The legendary producer died in a London Hospital, his cause of death was attributed to a pulmonary embolism.

Weatherall produced a string of iconic albums in the 1990’s and remixed some of the biggest indie hits of the decade. His remix of Primal Scream’s Im Losing More Than I’ll Ever Have saw him take on a producer role on the band’s next album. The resulting record, Screamadelica has been described as the record the defined a generation.

Weatherall produced hits for Primal Scream, One Dove and Beth Orton, and remixed songs from Saint Etienne, Bjork, The Future Sound of London and My Bloody Valentine.

Weatherall later formed the electronic band Sabres of Paradise, who created the club classic Smokebelch II, when the band broke up he formed Two Lone Swordsmen.

In 2009 he produced the album Tarot Sport for the band Fuck Buttons, which received high praise from music fans.

Author Irvine Welsh commented on Weatherall’s passing saying “Genius is an overworked term but I’m struggling to think of anything else that defines him.”

Weatherall got his start as a DJ in Britain’s acid house scene of the late 1980’s, he was recruited by Danny Rampling to play at the club Shroom. He went on to found the record label Boys Own Recordings.

While he is best known for producing music for other people, in recent years Weatherall had begun putting out records under his own name, while being an in-demand DJ around the globe.

OIP Staff