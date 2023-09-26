Program for Women’s Health Conference released

The official program for the sixth national LGBTIQ+ Women’s Health Conference has been released.

Presented by Thorne Harbour Health and ACON, the two-day national conference focusing on the health and wellbeing of LGBTIQ+ women returns to Melbourne from 24-25 October 2023.

Among this year’s presenters is keynote speaker Dr Autumn Asher BlackDeer. Dr BlackDeer centres Indigenous voices throughout her research as both a queer decolonial scholar-activist from the Southern Cheyenne Nation and an assistant professor in the Graduate School of Social Work at the University of Denver.

This year’s program features over thirty presentations, discussion panels, and workshops. Program highlights include:

Emerging trends and community-led responses to tech-facilitated gender-based violence against LGBTIQ+ women

Prioritising Queer Pleasure Workshop

Rainbow Mob Health Panel

Trauma-Informed Kickboxing for Everybody

Disability Discussion Panel

Inhabiting Two Worlds at Once: experiences of LGBTIQ refugee & migrant women in Australia

Rachel Cook, Women’s Health Lead at Thorne Harbour Health and one of the conference organisers shared her excitement about the upcoming event.

“We hope that this year’s conference reinvigorates the conversation about the mental, physical, sexual, and social health of LGBTIQ+ women across Australia as well as creates a space to celebrate our diversity,” Cook said.

This year’s conference aims to support the wellbeing of attendees with morning yoga and meditation sessions complemented by social events featuring the fabulous Sarah Ward (aka Yana Alana) and Kitty Obsidian.

“Recently there’s been a disproportionate focus on the differences among LGBTIQ+ women. This conference offers us an invaluable opportunity to come together in solidarity to advance our collective wellbeing and address the health needs of all LGBTIQ+ women across Australia,” said Thorne Harbour Health President Janet Jukes.

While ACON Deputy CEO, Karen Price said the conference would put a spotlight on significant issues.

“The LGBTIQ+ Women’s Health Conference offers our communities an important and much-needed forum to come together and put the spotlight on significant issues that impact LGBTIQ+ women’s lives. These conferences are always rich and inspiring, covering a range of content, health issues, bodies and lived experiences.”

“There is a unique and powerful energy created when those engaged in improving the health of LGBTIQ+ women come together. The conference will harness our expertise, research, lived experience and importantly, we will explore opportunities to strengthen efforts to influence LGBTIQ+ policy, programs and services,” she added.

“We look forward to putting diverse LGBTIQ+ women at the centre of this national conference, hosted with and for our communities by ACON and Thorne Harbour Health.”

Co-hosted by Thorne Harbour Health and ACON, the 2023 LGBTIQ+ Women’s Health Conferencewill take place on Tuesday 24 October and Wednesday 25 October at the Abbotsford Convent in Melbourne.

Find out all the program details.

Source: Media Release

