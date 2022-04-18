Protests against Katherine Deves announced for Sydney

Sydney based LGBTIQA+ rights group Community Action for Rainbow Rights has announced it will hold a snap action protest against the Liberal candidate for Warringah Katherine Deves.

Deves has dominated the headlines since she was announced as the party’s candidate for Warringah just over a fortnight ago. The co-founder of Save Women’s Sport Australasia has been a prominent campaigner calling for transgender women to be excluded from women’s competitive sport.

She has also voiced her opposition to self-identification laws for transgender people, opposed Victoria’s laws which outlaws conversion therapy and suppression practices, and argued against initiatives that are designed to combat stigma and discrimination against you LGBTIQA+ people.

Since being nominated as the candidate Deves has been asked to explain previous comments and claims she’s made on an almost daily basis. It has lead to her issuing several apologies for her past statements.

Community Action for Rainbow Rights will hold a protest on the Corso outside the Steyne Hotel in Manly for a several speeches and then a march. The location is in the heart of the seat of Warringah.

The protest is being held on Thursday at 10am and details can be found on Facebook.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.org.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

