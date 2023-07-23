Protests in Botswana over plans to decriminalise homosexuality

Protesters took the streets in Botswana’s capital Gaborone on Saturday to protest against moves to decriminalise homosexuality in the country.

The protests were backed by religious groups who are opposed to the government’s moves to comply with a 2019 court decision that proclaimed that the current laws were unconstitutional. The decision was upheld at an appeal in 2021.

Protesters held placards reading “We say no to homosexuality” and “Protect our Children”.

One of the leaders of the protest march, Pastor Pulafela Mabiletswane Siele, said a change in the laws would “open floodgates of immorality and abomination”. Church leaders are calling for a national referendum on the move to change the laws.

The courts previously found that criminalising individuals based on their sexual orientation perpetuates societal stigma, discrimination, hate and violence. They also found that people had a right to privacy which extends to the personal choices they make about their lifestyle, choice of partner and intimate relations.

Human rights groups have urged politicians not to give in to the wave of moral panic being promoted by religious groups, highlighting that the courts had already made a very clear ruling on the issue.

OIP Staff

