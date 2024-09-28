Public memorial for Scott Johnson will be held in Hamilton Hill

The life of charity founder Scott Johnson will celebrated at a public memorial at the Manning Park Sound Shell in Hamilton Hill on Friday 4th October at 12pm.

Johnson passed away unexpectedly a few weeks ago, and there has been an outpouring of community support for his family, and praise for the work he did through his charity AYLA: Assisting Your Life to Achieve.

- Advertisement -

Attendees are encouraged to celebrate Scott’s colourful and energetic character, by dressing as brightly and colourfully as they like.

A GoFundMe campaign set up to help Johnson’s family with funeral costs and unexpected expenses has raised over $24,000 since it was set up.

Johnson, alongside his husband David, founded ALYA: Assisting Your Life to Achieve, the non-for-profit charity that has supported thousands of Western Australian in their time of need.

Based in Cockburn the organisatiion has helped people experiencing homelessness, those struggling with the cost of living, and those who need support in building their skills, confidence and social networks.

For over a decade Scott and David dedicated their lives to helping others, their operation runs seven days a week, and they have always been ready to give hand to those who need it the most.

Read more about Scott and David’s work in our 2019 interview where they showed us around the many different programs at AYLA.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: info@discharged.asn.au / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

Connection and Wellbeing Australia / resources available here.