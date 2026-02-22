Search
Pulse nightclub to be demolished for permanent memorial

News

The City of Orlando, Florida has announced the former queer venue Pulse nightclub will be removed in March, to make way for a permanent memorial for the 49 people killed and 53 wounded in the horrific 2016 massacre.

Construction of the memorial will begin later this year, following a design consultation process with the community, families and survivors.

The memorial site will include a memorial and reflection space, a reflection pool in place of the dance floor symbolising peace and remembrance, and an elliptical walkway marked with 49 columns honouring each of the lives lost to this brutal attack.

Working towards this permanent memorial has been a difficult task in the current political climate of the USA. Last year, a rainbow crossing was removed from outside Pulse, following orders by Secretary of Transport Sean Duffy.

In 2025, Florida Governer Ron de Santis was also widely criticised for omitting mentions of LGBTIQA+ people and Latin Americans in his memorial speech, two communities specifically targeted in the 2016 attack.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au 
QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGEDinfo@discharged.org.au / discharged.org.au
Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

News

Documentary ‘This Is Ballroom’ is on SBS

0
Check out this documentary that explores queer Ballroom Culture in Rio De Janeiro.
Culture

Star Trek gets a new gay character and conservatives are outraged

0
James Morrow from Sky News says Star Trek has gone down a 'go woke, go broke' pathway by including a new gay character.
Culture

‘Canada’s Drag Race: All Stars’ is coming soon

0
Canada is set to become the third international Drag Race franchise to feature a dedicated All Stars season.
News

Pressure on WA government to fast-track anti-vilification laws

0
A wave of offensive flyers targeting LGBTIQA+ community members has exposed laws in WA's laws.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

