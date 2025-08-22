Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Outrage as rainbow crossing at Pulse Memorial removed

News

Orlando’s mayor has denounced a decision to paint out a rainbow crosswalk outside The Pulse night club, the scene of a brutal 2016 massacre that saw 49 people killed, and an additional 53 wounded.

The decision to remove the rainbow crossing follows on from a demand from the US federal government. Last month the USA’s Secretary of Transport, Sean Duffy, wrote to the governors of all US states ordering them to remove non-traditional crosswalks from their communities.

- Advertisement -

The rainbow crossing outside The Pulse was part of a memorial to those who lost their lives. Orlando’s mayor Buddy Dyer has described the decision to paint the coloured sections of crossing black as “callous” and a “cruel political act.”

“This crosswalk not only enhanced safety and visibility for the large number of pedestrians visiting the memorial, it also served as a visual reminder of Orlando’s commitment to honor the 49 lives taken,” Dyer said.

State senator Carlos Guilermo Smith, a Democrat, called it’s overnight removal a “cowardly act”.

“They did this in the middle of the night because they were scared of the resistance because they know what they did was wrong,” said Smith, who is gay.

Florida’s Republican governor Ron DeSantis has taken to social media to declare, ““We will not allow our state roads to be commandeered for political purposes.”

Following the removal of the crosswalk demostrators voiced their displeasure with the move and used chalk to add back in the colours of the Pride flag that had been painted black over night.

Latest

Local

Perth woman who performed Nazi salute at Connections spared jail term

0
Theresa Plunkett-Hill was fined $1,000.
News

Evangelist broadcaster James Dobson dies aged 89

0
The group he founded was listed a hate group for their anti-LGBTIQA+ stance.
Community

Word from WAAC | Where do things stand today?

0
Information about HIV is always changing, are you up to speed?
Culture

Lil Nas X arrested in Los Angeles after police find him walking down the street in his underwear

0
There was concern for the star's wellbeing and he was taken to hospital.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Local

Perth woman who performed Nazi salute at Connections spared jail term

0
Theresa Plunkett-Hill was fined $1,000.
News

Evangelist broadcaster James Dobson dies aged 89

0
The group he founded was listed a hate group for their anti-LGBTIQA+ stance.
Community

Word from WAAC | Where do things stand today?

0
Information about HIV is always changing, are you up to speed?
Culture

Lil Nas X arrested in Los Angeles after police find him walking down the street in his underwear

0
There was concern for the star's wellbeing and he was taken to hospital.
Culture

Who’s got our attention on ‘The Voice Australia’

0
Some impressive performers have seen the coaches slamming their red buzzers and spinning their chairs.

Perth woman who performed Nazi salute at Connections spared jail term

OUTinPerth -
Theresa Plunkett-Hill was fined $1,000.
Read more

Evangelist broadcaster James Dobson dies aged 89

Graeme Watson -
The group he founded was listed a hate group for their anti-LGBTIQA+ stance.
Read more

Word from WAAC | Where do things stand today?

OUTinPerth -
Information about HIV is always changing, are you up to speed?
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture