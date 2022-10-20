Push for Tasmanian Coroner to treat everyone equally

Equality advocates in Tasmania are pushing for the state government to bring in significant changes to the way the state’s coroner treats people facing often traumatic situations.

They argue that in recent years, the coroner has failed to recognise the legal next-of-kin rights same-gender partners in multiple cases, depriving bereaved Tasmanians the right to equality.

The Government is currently considering an amendment to the Coroners Act to ensure the coroner informs concerned parties about their rights.

Equality Tasmania has recommended amendments which would entrench the duty of the coroner to treat everyone equally. These amendments go as far as possible towards preventing the coroner from again ignoring the legal rights of bereaved same-sex partners.

Equality Tasmania President, Rodney Croome (pictured above), said the situation is another is a long list of struggles the LGBTIQA+ community has faced.

“Our community struggled for fifteen years to have our relationships recognised in the laws like the Relationships Act. Then we struggled for another thirteen years, including through a postal survey, to be allowed to marry.”

“This struggle was because of a long history of same-gender relationships being criminalised, stigmatised, discriminated against and not taken seriously.”

Given the significant legal and cultural history that bears down on this issue, Equality Tasmania is urging the Government to send the strongest possible message against discrimination and differential treatment.

Equality Tasmania spokesperson, Dr Lucy Mercer-Mapstone said the unequal treatment from the coroner reminds Tasmanians of past discrimination.

“When the Coroner doesn’t treat our relationships equally, it is an echo of historic discrimination. It sends a message that we still are not equal despite all our efforts.”

“Tasmania has a gold-standard Anti-Discrimination Act and the vast majority of Tasmanians believe in and support equality for LGBTQIA+ Tasmania. We should not have to struggle to mourn our loved ones with respect and equality. We must continue to uphold Tasmania’s progressing march forward, ensuring that we have equal rights in every situation and those rights are enshrined in law.” Dr Mercer -Mapstone said.

