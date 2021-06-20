Put your hand up and become a volunteer in your community

Volunteering is a great way to be part of your local community, meet new people, and give something back. Research has shown that volunteering can also be good for your mental health and wellbeing too!

A 2016 report from pwc and Volunteering Australia looked into the benefits of volunteering in Australia and found that 93% of volunteers saw positive changes as a result of their volunteering efforts. Many of the respondents in the study said volunteering improved their patience skills, allowed them to build new networks, and develop professional skills.

Take a look at some of the volunteering opportunities currently available locally.

Freedom Centre

Are you 18-30, LGBTIQ+, and looking for a volunteer opportunity? The Freedom Centre needs you!

Freedom Centre has been providing a safe, social drop in space for LGBTIQ+ young people for over 25 years, and we are looking for volunteers to join their team.

You’ll need a Working With Children Check, National Police Clearance, ability to complete two shifts per month and attendance at a monthly team meeting

In return you will get training, valuable experience working with young people and a great addition to any resume!

To register please apply here. If you’ve got any questions feel free to message or call the Freedom Centre Coordinator (Rowan) on 0419 945 219 or email [email protected]

Lifeline

By volunteering for Lifeline WA not only will you be making a difference in the lives of other Western Australians who use our services, but you’ll also be enriching your own life. It takes a lot of dedicated people to provide our 13 11 14 crisis support service 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Our volunteers support Lifeline WA in many different ways – answering calls to our crisis support line, helping to raise funds, assisting at events or carrying out administrative duties.

Lifeline WA is currently recruiting Telephone Crisis Supporters in Perth, to volunteer from our Shenton Park location, and in WA’s South West region, who will answer crisis calls from home.

Coach the Perth Hornets

Are you a lover of Aussie Rules? The Perth Hornets are currently recruiting for the coach and assistant coach positions.

The Hornets are Perth’s only LGBTIQA+ focussed AFL club with who are a safe space within the queer community for anyone who has an interest in playing football, regardless of your skill level. They train and play to AFL9’s rules. Training runs from mid August through to mid April, with a break over Christmas,. They compete in the AFL9s competition from October to December and from February through to April.

Head to their Facebook page to find out more about what they’re after from their coaching team.

RTRFM 92.1 The Sound Alternative

Community radio station RTRFM is powered by volunteers, including the team from OUTinPerth who help create the weekly LGBTIQA+ focused program All Things Queer.

The station has so many volunteering opportunities from helping in reception and administration, working in the music department, being an assistant producer, helping at events or working on their massive Radiothon fundraiser.

Find out more about volunteering at RTRFM 92.1

Revelation Perth International Film Festival

The film festival is on in July and has two locations, Leederville and Fremantle. Over eleven days the festival screens a stack of interesting films, while hosting discussions and industry events. tzo achieve that they need a lot of dedicated volunteers, perfect if your interested in the film industry, events or just a lover of cinema.

Sign up as a volunteer

