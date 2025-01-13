Pythons Hockey team expresses disappointment over UK trans ban

Local LGBTIQA+ hockey team The Pythons have shared their disappointment over a decision in the UK that bans transgender women from playing the sport in the female category.

This week England Hockey announced that from the beginning of the next season they will ban transgender women from competing, instead asking them to play in an ‘open’ category instead. The new rules will come into effect in September.

“Based on this evidence, we have determined that the trans and non-binary participation policy should restrict trans participation in order to secure fair competition,” a spokesperson said. “We are committed to supporting all affected players to ensure they find the right path to continue to participate in hockey.”

The change follows similar moves by other sports in the UK including rugby, cricket and swimming. England Hockey’s policy which allowed transgender and non-binary people to compete had been in place since 2012 and we previously reviewed in 2013 and 2017.

England Hockey said the policy was now changing as there was an “evolving landscape of both policy and research, and that societal attitudes are ever-changing.”

Local hockey club The Pythons says the decision in the UK is disappointing.

“We are deeply disheartened and concerned by England Hockey’s decision to ban transgender women and non-binary people from competing in the female category.” the team said in a post to social media.

“This policy is a step backward for inclusion, equity, and the fundamental principles of sport as a unifying force. While we recognize the complexity of balancing competitive fairness, this decision sends a damaging message to the transgender community—a community already facing significant discrimination and barriers in sport and beyond.

“At the Perth Pythons, we believe that hockey, like all sports, should be a safe and welcoming space for everyone, regardless of gender identity. Policies like this risk alienating transgender and non-binary players, forcing them to choose between their identity and their love for the game.

“The creation of an “open” category, while seemingly inclusive, in practice segregates and isolates players, reinforcing harmful narratives rather than fostering true belonging.

“We are particularly concerned about the impact this policy will have on young transgender athletes. Exclusionary policies can discourage participation, harm mental health, and further marginalize those who already face unique challenges. Sport has the power to build confidence, community, and joy, and no one should be denied that because of who they are.

“The Perth Pythons stand with our transgender and non-binary community.” the group said.

Their concern has been voiced by LGBTIQA+ Hockey clubs in the UK as well. In a statement London Royals said the views of their club had been disregarded by the governing body.

“As the UK’s only LGBTQ+ Hockey Club, England Hockey approached us as part of the policy review and we made our stance incredibly clear: trans and non-binary players should be able to play for the team with which they identify, or where they feel most comfortable.

“Our feedback and the feedback of trans and non-binary hockey players and LGBTQ+ organisations has clearly been disregarded in the creation of this policy.” the club said.

“The policy and the proposed implementation is abhorrent, illogical and promotes a culture of policing who is and isn’t a woman, exacerbating an already toxic environment for trans people to simply exist in. The negative impact this policy will have on the mental health of trans and non-binary hockey players far outweighs any perceived competitive advantage England Hockey believes trans women have in the sport.” London Royals said.



