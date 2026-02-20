QTopia founding CEO Greg Fisher announces his departure

Chair of Qtopia Sydney Elaine Czulkowski has confirmed that founding CEO Greg Fisher has decided to step down from his role, marking the end of a remarkable chapter in the organisation’s journey.

In doing so, she said that Greg had been instrumental in transforming the vision of a world-class centre dedicated to Queer history and culture into reality, leading Qtopia Sydney from its inception to become the largest centre for Queer history and culture in the world.

Greg Fisher.

“On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Greg for his extensive contribution, dedication and passion – from inception to where Qtopia Sydney is now. What he has achieved in a very short space of time is remarkable,” said Elaine.

“Greg should be extremely proud, knowing he has built a community asset that is so special, honouring the dream of David Polson AM in a respectful and sensitive way. In doing so, he has created a legacy that now exists for generations to come. “

The roganisation said that under Fisher’s leadership, Qtopia Sydney has flourished as a place of storytelling, learning, celebration and healing, welcoming tens of thousands of visitors and growing a volunteer base of over 700 whose passion drives the organisation. With support from all three levels of government, it has become a safe and welcoming space for the LGBTQIA+ community and allies, delivering exhibitions, education programs, performances and the annual Pride Fest program.

Fisher said it had been an honour to lead the organsiation.

“It has been the honour of my life to work alongside so many incredible people to bring Qtopia Sydney to the community. Together we have created an asset that tells our stories, honours our past and champions equality for future generations.

“At this stage in our development, it’s time to pass the baton on. I am confident that the organisation will benefit from fresh eyes, with this next stage focussed on building philanthropic partnerships that will take Qtopia Sydney into the future,” Fisher said, reflecting on his time as CEO.

Among the CEO’s proudest achievements is the transformation of the former Darlinghurst Police Station.

“A place once associated with trauma and humiliation has been reclaimed as a home of pride and resilience. The 78ers, once arrested there, are now our volunteers and living treasures of history,” he added.

“I thank Lord Mayor Clover Moore, Premier Chris Minns and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for backing Qtopia Sydney from the beginning – trusting that their investment would be honoured by creating a special community asset that strengthens cohesion and respect for every identity,“

Fisher also acknowledged the support of the late David Polson and many ongoing supporters of the organisation.

Czulkowski said the local community needed to get behind Qtopia.

“Greg’s legacy is not only the physical space we now have, but the stories, connections and opportunities that Qtopia Sydney provides to our community. Young people have found comfort in coming out to their peers whilst visiting us, a young gay couple from Singapore were engaged inside our exhibition space, and people have reflected on those lost to AIDS,” she said.

“A recruitment campaign for a new CEO has commenced and the Board looks forward to building on the strong foundation created under Greg’s stewardship, as we enter an exciting new chapter.

“From here, Qtopia Sydney’s future is in the hands of the community. Governments have shown their support by delivering this asset to us and now the community must back it,” Czulkowski said.