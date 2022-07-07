Queens of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under’ season 2 revealed

The ten queens who will be battling it out to claim the crown of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season two have just been revealed.

RuPaul, Michelle Visage and Rhys Nicholson will be returning to select a champion out of these drag performers from across Australia and New Zealand.

Entering the ring will be Spankie Jackzon, Yuri Guaii and Aubrey Haive representing Aotearoa, Faúx Fúr, Molly Poppinz and Pomara Fifth from Sydney and Queensland’s sole representative Beverly Kills.

Also joining the rumble will be Briefs collaborator and Adelaide’s dancing queen Kween Kong, Sydney drag royalty Minnie Cooper, as well as a name most west coast drag fans will recognise: Hannah Conda.

Who do you think has got what it takes to snatch the title from season 1 winner Kita Mean?

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season 2 premieres Saturday 30th July on Stan.

