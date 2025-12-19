Queensland government extends ban on puberty blockers and hormone treatment for young people

The Queensland will keep its ban on young people experiencing gender dysphoria from being able to access puberty blockers or gender affirming hormone treatments until 2031.

Equality Australia has critisised the move saying the decisions on health care should be left to young people, their parents and medical professionals.

“This is devastating news for the young people and families directly affected by this ban.

“Politicians should not interfere in deeply personal medical decisions made by patients, families and qualified clinicians.

“Trans young people deserve dignity, compassion and access to evidence-based healthcare — without political interference.” Equality Australia said in a social media post.

Queensland Health Minister Tim Nicholls

Health and Ambulance Minister Tim Nicholls has defended the government’s decision saying it is the public interest.

While a review of treatments in youth gender services undertaken by the previous Labor government had found the treatment pathways were suitable, the Crisafulli government commissioned a new independent review that was completed by Professor Ruth Vine. Vine is the former chief psychiatrist of Victoria.

“The Review has found that the evidence base underlying the use of Stage 1 and Stage 2 hormone therapy for young people with gender dysphoria is limited, and further, there is a paucity of evidence about other long-term risks or benefits of these treatments,” Minister Nicholls said.

“Cabinet has carefully considered the Review and its policy advice and has decided that the current pause of the initiation of puberty blockers and gender affirming hormone treatment for minors in the public health system for the treatment of gender dysphoria will continue until 2031 at which time the UK’s trial is expected to be completed and results available.

“This is consistent with the recently announced model for treatment in New Zealand.

“Existing patients will continue to receive treatment from Children’s Health Queensland, and all children with gender dysphoria will continue to have access to non-medical interventions, including mental health and wellbeing support.”

While New Zealand has also announced a similar ban, it’s introduction has been blocked by a court action that is still under consideration.

Making the announcement Nicholls said the Crisafulli Liberal-National government will continue its pause on the initiation of Stage 1 and Stage 2 hormone therapies for children and adolescents with gender dysphoria in Queensland’s public hospitals.

This pause will remain in place until the results of the Pathways trial in the United Kingdom are known in 2031. They also commented on the federal government’s review which will hand down its first findings in mid-2026 indicating they will ignore it’s findings in preference of the five year wait for the UK study.

The Queensland government has highlighted that their decision follows similar moves in other countries, including in the United Kingdom, where the Government changed legislation to restrict the prescription and supply of puberty blockers to children, and they noted that France, Finland, Norway, Denmark and Sweden have all also tightened regulations around prescribing hormone therapy to children and adolescents.

Earlier this month more than 140 medical professionals signed an open letter calling for the Queensland government to remove their ban.

The signatories include GPs, psychologists, child psychiatrists, endocrinologists, as well as health organisations such as the Nurses and Midwives’ Union, AusPATH, LGBTIQ+ Health Australia and the Queensland Council for LGBTI Health.

Eloise Brook, CEO of AusPATH (the Australian Professional Association for Trans Health), which represents nearly 700 healthcare professionals and researchers, said the government was ignoring the science and research that already exists.

“Medical practitioners follow guidelines grounded in rigorous research and clinical evidence. The science is clear, and so is the harm.

“When young people are cut off from the care they need, the consequences are immediate and devastating – rising distress, worsening mental health and increased risk of self-harm.

“This decision is already harming trans children and the families who support them, especially those who cannot afford private care.” Brook said.

At a press conference today Minister Nicholls said the area of research was contested.

“Some people will disagree with the government’s decision,” Nicholls said. “We understand that. This is a hotly contested area.”

Shannon Fentiman, Labor’s Shadow Treasurer.

The decision has been slammed by the Labor opposition.

Opposition MP Shannon Fentiman said the government’s decision to continue the puberty blocker ban marked “a pretty gut-wrenching day for young trans Queenslanders and their families”.

“Instead of listening to the experts, it seems that the LNP have decided to simply stick their head in the sand for another six years.” she told the ABC.

Fentiman highlighted that report from Professor Vine had presented the government with a range of options, including continuing treatment for young people needing access to the medication. The former Health Minister said the Crisafulli government’s decision to extend the ban until 2031 was one driven by ideology.

Parents of Trans kids say their families deserve better

Lobby group Parents of Trans Kids Speak Out say they are “heartbroken that the ban on gender affirming care has been extended to 2031.”

“We know from the experience of families within our community how beneficial gender affirming care is for trans kids.”

“As this ‘pause’ continues over the next five to six years, hundreds or potentially thousands of Queensland families will be forced into financial distress or the alternative, watch their kids’ continued suffering – all because of the Crisafulli Government’s decision.

“And yet, children who are not trans continue to receive the same medical treatment denied to trans kids. How is this not discrimination?

“We are very disappointed and frustrated that the Vine Review was not released immediately. We will review the report as a matter of priority and will make a further statement in due course.”

The advocacy group noted “that in his press release, Minister Nicholls said that all children with gender dysphoria will ‘continue to have access to…..mental health and wellbeing support’.”

“Who does he say is providing this support? The Queensland Children’s Gender Service doesn’t, as it does not have the resources to meet demand.

“The best the clinic can offer is a list of external service providers. Our kids deserve better.”

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: info@discharged.asn.au / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au