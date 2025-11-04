Queensland police investigate assault on transgender person

Queensland police are investigating an assault on a person who is transgender that occurred on a Gold Coast tram on Saturday.

It is alleged a group of youths physically and verbally assaulted a person who is transgender over a sticker they had on their bag.

- Advertisement -

Police said the victim was travelling from Helensvale towards Broadbeach about 4pm on Saturday when they were approached by three juveniles according to the Gold Coast Bulletin.

Chief Superintendent Kylie Rigg said the victim had a backpack with them.

“It is suggested that the group of youths have targeted this person and pulled a sticker from the person’s backpack,” she said.

“The sticker was an LGBTQIA+ sticker, which suggests the offenders have targeted this person for that particular reason.

“It is really concerning that this has occurred in a public place and a member of our community has been unnecessarily targeted.”

The 25-year-old victim suffered facial injuries in the attack. Anyone who witnessed the incident is being urged to contact police.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: info@discharged.asn.au / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au