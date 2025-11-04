Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Queensland police investigate assault on transgender person

News

Queensland police are investigating an assault on a person who is transgender that occurred on a Gold Coast tram on Saturday.

It is alleged a group of youths physically and verbally assaulted a person who is transgender over a sticker they had on their bag.

- Advertisement -

Police said the victim was travelling from Helensvale towards Broadbeach about 4pm on Saturday when they were approached by three juveniles according to the Gold Coast Bulletin.

Chief Superintendent Kylie Rigg said the victim had a backpack with them.

“It is suggested that the group of youths have targeted this person and pulled a sticker from the person’s backpack,” she said.

“The sticker was an LGBTQIA+ sticker, which suggests the offenders have targeted this person for that particular reason.

“It is really concerning that this has occurred in a public place and a member of our community has been unnecessarily targeted.”

The 25-year-old victim suffered facial injuries in the attack. Anyone who witnessed the incident is being urged to contact police.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)
QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGEDinfo@discharged.asn.au / discharged.asn.au
Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

Latest

Culture

Darwin to celebrate ‘The Rocky Horror Show’

0
As the film version marks its 50th anniversary, Darwin residents will be able to check out a live production.
Culture

90s indie darlings Pulp to tour Australia in 2026

0
Sadly there's no Perth show on their schedule, so fans will have to make a trip east to see the band.
Community

Alan Joyce to be keynote speaker at the 2025 Crown Pride Luncheon

0
The former QANTAS boss will speak following the release of his memoir.
Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New tracks from Still Corners, Cat Burns, Lankum, Elderbrook and Jan Bolmqvist, and Helado Negro.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Darwin to celebrate ‘The Rocky Horror Show’

0
As the film version marks its 50th anniversary, Darwin residents will be able to check out a live production.
Culture

90s indie darlings Pulp to tour Australia in 2026

0
Sadly there's no Perth show on their schedule, so fans will have to make a trip east to see the band.
Community

Alan Joyce to be keynote speaker at the 2025 Crown Pride Luncheon

0
The former QANTAS boss will speak following the release of his memoir.
Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New tracks from Still Corners, Cat Burns, Lankum, Elderbrook and Jan Bolmqvist, and Helado Negro.
History

On This Gay Day | Photographer Robert Mapplethorpe was born

0
The photographer's work spurred discussions about public funding of art works and censorship.

Darwin to celebrate ‘The Rocky Horror Show’

OUTinPerth -
As the film version marks its 50th anniversary, Darwin residents will be able to check out a live production.
Read more

90s indie darlings Pulp to tour Australia in 2026

OUTinPerth -
Sadly there's no Perth show on their schedule, so fans will have to make a trip east to see the band.
Read more

Alan Joyce to be keynote speaker at the 2025 Crown Pride Luncheon

OUTinPerth -
The former QANTAS boss will speak following the release of his memoir.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture