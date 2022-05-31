Queer alt-pop artist Keelan Mak shares new tune ‘Forever Ago’

Melbourne-based queer alt-pop artist Keelan Mak has just released his new single Forever Ago and an accompanying lyric video.

Keelan Mak has been exploring and finding strength in his voice since first launching his musical project in 2018. His debut EP Test The Shallows (2019), featured the acclaimed single Weigh You Down and he’s been finding a lot of love on JJJ.

On the new track Mak launches straight into a slice of heartache singing “Yeah I blew it, went through it for the wrong guy sticking to it felt better than the goodbye.”

Take a listen to the new tune and follow Keelan Mak on Instagram.

