Queer Arabs founder issues apology over concerns raised about his social media

Basem Kerbage, the founder of the group Queer Arabs, says he hopes students at Melbourne’s prestigious Trinity Grammar School will remember the key points of his recent presentation which focused on tackling racism, antisemitism, Islamaphobia and homophobia, while always remembering to show kindness.

Kerbage was invited to speak at the school as they marked international Pride month, but after his talk at the school parents complained to the school alleging that students had discovered a video on his personal social media account that showed him with a sex toy.

- Advertisement -

The community leader suddenly found himself being pursued down the street by the Murdoch media, as Sky News presenters weighed in on whether he was an appropriate guest to be invited to the school.

The school blamed Victoria’s Pride Centre for recommending Kerbage as a speaker, while the centre said they would review their processes but highlighted there was actually no complaints about the content of the speech that was delivered.

In a statement sent to the newspaper Kerbage said he apologised, and said he hoped the focus could be on what he’d said when he was a guest at the school’s assembly.

“I would like to extend my deepest, heartfelt apologies to everyone impacted by any of the content found on my personal ­social media,” he said.

“I hope what’s remembered was my presentation and showing kindness, supporting one another, and calling out anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, racism, and homophobia – when safe to do so … and that everyone deserves kindness.”

Queer Arabs founder Basam Kerbage.

The drama unfolded after parents complained that after Kerbage spoke at the school some students located his personal Instagram account and viewed a video where he was seen deep-throating a dildo.

In an email to parents the school’s Deputy Principal and Head of Senior School Susan Hill said she shared parent’s concerns about the video.

“I know that there has been some concern raised regarding the online activity of our guest speaker. I share the concern.

“Some of the material that was publicly accessible was not appropriate for schools.” Hill reportedly said.

“We certainly regret that some of you accessed and were confronted by some of this material. We have made our significant concern regarding this known to his organisation.”

The Deputy Principal said in future the school would conduct more vigorous checks on guest speaker’s social media profiles.

One parent who reached out to The Australian said many parents were outraged and described the video of concern as being pornographic. They labeled Kerbage as a “radical” and said they expected the school to uphold Christian values given their huge annual fees.

Sky News hosts question why the school picked Kerbage as a guest

On Monday night the hosts on Sky News’ The Late Debate offered their thoughts on the controversy, questioning why a Christian school was marking Pride month in the first place.

“What on earth in an Anglican school having a Pride assembly in the first place, but inviting a chap along who posts that sort of content on social media – surely knowing that boys would go and look up his social media and then share this stuff around the school.” Caleb Bond said.

Presenter Freya Leach said Kerbage should have more appreciation for Israel’s support for LGBTQ people.



“You’ve got a Palestinian Arab Pride activists, who has repeatedly criticsed Israel for their record on LGBTQ issues, while worshiping other Arab countries including Gaza.” Leach said, seemingly unaware that Gaza is not a country.

“Mate, how do you think LGBT people are treated in Gaza, I mean Palestinians are actually able to seek refuge in Israel if they are gay, because they’re treated so appallingly under Hamas and the Palestinian Authority – but of course that wasn’t given a look in.”

OUTinPerth reached out to Basem Kerbage and Queer Arabs for comment.