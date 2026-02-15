Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Queer Book Club looks at ‘All The Young Men’

Community

Perth’s Queer Book Club will explore All The Young Men, the autobiography of Ruth Coker Burks which is written alongside Kevin Carr O’Leary.

The book details how Burks became involved in tackling outrageous stigma and discrimination during the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s and beyond.

In 1984 the 26-year-old single mother visits a friend at the hospital when she notices that the door to one of the hospital rooms is painted red. Outside nurses are drawing straws to decide who will go in and tend to the patient in the room. He has been diagnosed with what we know now as HIV.  

Burks stepped up to care for the young man, and soon found herself in the role of looking after a growing number of young men dying from AIDS.

Her journey took her to the highest levels of the US government arguing for a better response to the crisis, and she eventually became an adviser on the issue to President Bill Clinton.

Her work put her family in danger, she was shunned by community members, and she was targeted by the Klu Klux Klan.

The Queer Book Club will meet on Wednesday 25th February from 6.00pm at the Pride Centre in the Northbridge Piazza at 142 James Street, Northbridge.

Culture

Keiynan Lonsdale shares video for ‘Operation Heart Defence’

0
Singer and actor Keiynan Lonsdale has dropped a new...
Culture

After acclaimed shows in Melbourne and Sydney – Meow Meow heads to Perth

0
The acclaimed cabaret artist will bring her take on 'The Red Shoes' to His Majesty's Theatre as part of the festival of Perth.
Culture

Spin It: Mika, Lucinda Williams, Juliana Barwick & Mary Lattimore and PVA

0
Explore four new records that encapsulate different sounds and messages.
History

On This Gay Day | Soccer player Robbie Rogers came out

0
Robbie Rogers is one of the few top tier soccer player to share that they are gay.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

