Queer, coming-of-age drama, ‘‘Of an Age’ wins at CinefestOz

Of an Age, a queer, coming of age story, has won Australia’s richest film prize – CinefestOz.

The second feature film from Macedonian-Australian director Goran Stolevski was named the best film at this year’s film festival held in Busselton over the weekend.

Stolevski wrote and directed the film which tells the story of a Serbian ballroom dancer who experiences an unexpected and intense 24-hour romance with a friend’s older brother.

Jury Chair Richard Roxburgh spoke about the decision on behalf of the jury saying, “we were deeply moved by this film, it haunted us, and it was an experience that touched us all on a personal level.

The jury included Roxburugh, one of Australia’s best known actors, alongside actors Emma Booth, Meyne Wyatt, producers Tony Ayres and Melissa Kelly and film festival director Adam Piron.

The film will pick up the $100,000 prize, which recognises excellence in the craft of filmmaking from an Australian feature film or feature-length documentary.

Of An Age filmmakers were presented the prize by WA Deputy Premier and Tourism Minister Roger Cook at the prestigious closing night gala.

The film was one of four titles competing in the competition.

Seriously Red, a comedy starring Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale was directed by Gracie Otto, while Sweet As is the debut feature from Western Australian Indigenous director Jub Clerc.

The fourth film in contention for the award was Matt Nable’s debut feature, Transfusion, which stars Sam Worthington.

Of an Age is set during the summer of 1999 and two teens fresh out of high school – reserved, Serbian-born Nikola and fiery Ebony are partners for a dance competition.

On the big day, Nikola gets a distressed call from Ebony, asking to be rescued from the other side of town, so he enlists her brother, the charming Adam to take him there. On the drive, amid traffic and amicable swagger, the two young men discover a mutual spark … but Adam is leaving the country in 24 hours.

Actor Elias Anton who plays the part of Nikola previously starred in the TV series Barracuda. He appears alongside Hattie Hook as Ebony, while Thom Green plays her brother Adam.

