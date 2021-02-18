Queer dance artist Ari Gold dies aged 47 following leukemia battle

New York based queer dance artist and DJ Ari Gold has died aged 47 following a battle with leukemia.

News of Gold’s passing was shared by drag superstar RuPaul who posted an image of Gold to his Twitter account, describing his as a lovely and beautiful man.

Gold released seven albums during his career, and is best known for his track Where The Music Takes You. He had performed with high profile artists including Diana Ross and Cyndi Lauper, and collaborated with Boy George.

He was first diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a blood cancer that is curable via a bone marrow transplant, in 2013. He was declared cancer free in 2019, but sadly fell ill again.

