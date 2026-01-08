Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Queer Eye releases trailer for emotional final season

News

Popular Netflix show Queer Eye is ready to bring down the curtain with it’s final season. The streamer announced last year that the show’s 10th season will be its swansong.

The new trailer is backed by a piano laded version of theme song All Things Keep Getting Better and is filled with sentimental clips of their interactions with the people whose lives the Fab 5 has transformed.

- Advertisement -

The new series will arrive on Netflix on 21st January.

The final series sees the team located in Washington DC where they will help a range of people transform their lives, wardrobes, home style and attitudes, while also picking up a couple of recipes.

Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, Jeremiah Brent, Karamo Brown, and Antoni Porowski will be back for the final season.

The show’s had a lot of accolades during it’s run, Queer Eye has earned 37 Emmy nominations and 11 wins, and continues to hold the record for the most wins in the Outstanding Structured Reality Program category, with 6 consecutive wins.

The show has also won multiple Critics Choice Real TV Awards, and received a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Reality Program. 

It’s also run for twice as long as the original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy that premiered in 2003. It only have five seasons, but it had more episodes per season, so overall there’s 100 episodes of the original, and the revival will come in with around 90 episodes when it ends its run. 

Latest

Culture

A classic musical is being given a big gay twist

0
Can new life be injected into one of the longest running musicals of all time?
News

UK teacher banned from teaching over extreme comments

0
The history teacher described sex between two men as a "disgusting perversion".
Culture

Special podcast season celebrates 25 years of ‘The Secret Life of Us’

0
McLaren Versus is looking back at the cultural impact of the iconic Australian series The Secret Life of Us.
Local

WA Government appoints Creative Industries Taskforce to grow sector

0
The taskforce aims to accelerate growth, investment and opportunities for the state's creative sector.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

A classic musical is being given a big gay twist

0
Can new life be injected into one of the longest running musicals of all time?
News

UK teacher banned from teaching over extreme comments

0
The history teacher described sex between two men as a "disgusting perversion".
Culture

Special podcast season celebrates 25 years of ‘The Secret Life of Us’

0
McLaren Versus is looking back at the cultural impact of the iconic Australian series The Secret Life of Us.
Local

WA Government appoints Creative Industries Taskforce to grow sector

0
The taskforce aims to accelerate growth, investment and opportunities for the state's creative sector.
History

On This Gay Day | 'Monty Python' actor Graham Chapman was born

0
Chapman wrote many of the group's most famous sketches and took a starring role in their films Holy Grail and Life of Brian.

A classic musical is being given a big gay twist

OUTinPerth -
Can new life be injected into one of the longest running musicals of all time?
Read more

UK teacher banned from teaching over extreme comments

Graeme Watson -
The history teacher described sex between two men as a "disgusting perversion".
Read more

Special podcast season celebrates 25 years of ‘The Secret Life of Us’

OUTinPerth -
McLaren Versus is looking back at the cultural impact of the iconic Australian series The Secret Life of Us.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture