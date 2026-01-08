Queer Eye releases trailer for emotional final season

Popular Netflix show Queer Eye is ready to bring down the curtain with it’s final season. The streamer announced last year that the show’s 10th season will be its swansong.

The new trailer is backed by a piano laded version of theme song All Things Keep Getting Better and is filled with sentimental clips of their interactions with the people whose lives the Fab 5 has transformed.

- Advertisement -

The new series will arrive on Netflix on 21st January.

The final series sees the team located in Washington DC where they will help a range of people transform their lives, wardrobes, home style and attitudes, while also picking up a couple of recipes.

Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, Jeremiah Brent, Karamo Brown, and Antoni Porowski will be back for the final season.

The show’s had a lot of accolades during it’s run, Queer Eye has earned 37 Emmy nominations and 11 wins, and continues to hold the record for the most wins in the Outstanding Structured Reality Program category, with 6 consecutive wins.



The show has also won multiple Critics Choice Real TV Awards, and received a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Reality Program.

It’s also run for twice as long as the original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy that premiered in 2003. It only have five seasons, but it had more episodes per season, so overall there’s 100 episodes of the original, and the revival will come in with around 90 episodes when it ends its run.