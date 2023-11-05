Queer Liberation Boorloo announce parliament house protest

Queer Liberation Boorloo have announced a protest against the WA State government’s ongoing delays over updating the state’s Equal Opportunity laws.

Reports have suggested that the long-promised law reforms, and the associated removal of the Western Australian Gender Reassignment Board, may be pushed back until after the 2025 state election. On Sunday at the Labor party state conference party members demanded the Cook government move forward with the long-promised reforms.

Announcing a protest at Parliament House at 5:30pm on Tuesday 7th November, Queer Liberation Boorloo said it was essential members of Perth’s LGBTIQA+ communities let politicians know that further delays were not acceptable.

“In November of last year, the government said they were aiming to introduce legislation in the first half of 2023. We heard nothing until they were prompted again for a timeline in early October this year; this time, they wouldn’t even commit to introducing legislation this term. That means the legislation will be delayed until at least 2025.” they said.

A spokesperson for Attorney General John Quigley previously told OUTinPerth that updating the laws was a complex process.

“The State Government is 100 per cent committed to new Equal Opportunity legislation, but it also needed to take into account a review of federal anti-discrimination laws that was now in progress.

“We are continuing to engage with stakeholders in relation to this important reform, as legislation is drafted.” the spokesperson said.

While community members and other politicians in the parliament have asked for a timeline on the reforms, to date the Attorney-General has resisted calls for a specific timeline.

